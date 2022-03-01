Poco M4 Pro 4G vs Poco M4 Pro 5G: All That is Different

On Monday, Poco launched the Poco M4 Pro 4G for the Indian market. It is worth noting that just a couple of days back, the company had also launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the market. Both the devices are available in three storage variants and have minimal price differences. So what’s really different between the two? Let’s find out.

Poco M4 Pro 4G vs Poco M4 Pro 5G: Display, Battery, Camera, and Chipset

The Poco M4 Pro 4G has launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, and 1100nits of max brightness. At the same time, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has a slightly larger 6.6-inch FHD+ DoT display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch-sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

One of the big differences between the two devices is that the Poco M4 Pro 4G will come running on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box, while the Poco M4 Pro 5G boot in MIUI 12.5 out of the box, that too is based on Android 11.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Poco M4 Pro 4G sports MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Both the smartphones feature LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The battery specifications of both the 4G and 5G variants of the Poco M4 Pro are the same. Both devices pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Poco M4 Pro 4G has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. There’s a 16MP sensor at the front for video calling and selfies.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G only has two cameras at the rear — a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There’s no macro sensor in this one, and for selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front here too.

Poco M4 Pro 4G vs Poco M4 Pro 5G: Price

Both smartphones have been launched in three memory variants. Take a look at their price below.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Price —

4GB+64GB = Rs 13,999

6GB+128GB = Rs 15,499

8GB+128GB = Rs 16,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price —

4GB+64GB = Rs 14,999

6GB+128GB = Rs 16,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 18,999

Both the devices are available on Flipkart. While Poco M4 Pro 5G is already available for sale, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will go on the first sale from March 7, 2022 (12 PM).