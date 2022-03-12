BSNL Rs 499 Prepaid Plan a Better Option than Rs 479 Plan from Jio

The leading telecom operator of the country – Reliance Jio offers prepaid plans that more often than not have an edge over the other private players in terms of pricing and benefits. However, the state-owned telco BSNL provides prepaid plans for its subscribers that are very affordable and come with amazing benefits too. Some of the plans provided by BSNL are even slightly better than that of Jio when it comes to price tags as well as validity and other benefits. Moreover, a majority of the Indian population is inclined towards budget prepaid plans offered by the telcos. Here’s a comparison between two of the budget prepaid plans offered by Jio and BSNL and seemingly the plan from BSNL is slightly better.

Rs 479 Plan from Jio

The leading telecom operator in the country Jio provides a budget prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 479 that comes with a validity period of 56 days. The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The total data offered vis this pack is 84GB and after the consumption of daily data, the speed reduces down to 64 Kbps. Like most of its plans, Jio offers access to a few Jio applications with this plan such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more. This 1.5GB/day plan from Jio is mentioned on the company’s official website under mobile prepaid plans.

Rs 499 plan from BSNL

In contrast to the plan offered by Jio, the government-backed telecom operator BSNL provides a prepaid plan that has a price tag of Rs 499. Rs 499 plan from BSNL offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 90 days. In comparison to Jio, the prepaid plan from BSNL offers a longer validity as well as additional data for a slightly higher price tag. The plan from BSNL provides unlimited Voice calls (local/STD)(On-net/Off-net) in Home LSA and National roaming (including Delhi and Mumbai) as well as 100 SMS/day. Users can get this prepaid plan from BSNL from its website where it is mentioned under the voice vouchers category as “STV_499” plan.