Vodafone Idea Offering Up to Rs 60 Cashback on Unlimited Prepaid Recharges

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has come up with yet another offer to retain the prepaid subscribers. After rolling out the double data, weekend data rollover and night unlimited data offers, Vi is now offering assured cashback on all the unlimited recharges over Rs 199. The assured cashback amount offered by Vi varies with the price of the unlimited pack. For example, Vi prepaid recharges below Rs 400 offer just Rs 20 cashback, whereas the plans between Rs 400 and Rs 558 offer Rs 40 cashback. The rest of Vi’s prepaid plans up to Rs 2,595 provide Rs 60 cashback. The cashback comes with validity and there’s a minimum recharge requirement as well in order for the cashback amount to work. Continue reading to know more about the Vi Assured Cashback offer in detail.

How to Get Assured Cashback on Vodafone Idea Unlimited Recharge Plan

To be eligible for the offer, a Vodafone prepaid subscriber will have to perform a recharge of the unlimited pack by March 31. The telco is also calling this offer ‘March Flash Sale.’ Here’s how the offer is classified: If you recharge an unlimited combo plan between Rs 199 and Rs 405 (Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 301, Rs 398, Rs 401, Rs 405), the telco will provide a cashback coupon of Rs 20. If your recharge value is between Rs 399 and Rs 558 (Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 558, Rs 595 and Rs 601), then Vi will provide a Rs 40 cashback coupon. Lastly, if the recharge value goes up to Rs 2,595,t then the cashback value offered is Rs 60.

In other words, Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 20 cashback with all the 28-day validity plans, Rs 40 cashback with plans of 56 days validity and the plans with at least 84 days validity will come with Rs 60 cashback.

The official terms and conditions page says the cashback coupon will be credited before April 10, 2021, in the case of successful recharge. The Rs 20 cashback coupon will be valid for 30 days from the date of credit; The Rs 40 and Rs 60 coupons will be valid for 60 and 90 days, respectively.

The cashback coupons can be redeemed via the Vi app. Lastly, the Rs 20 cashback coupons can be used for recharges of at least Rs 249. In the case of Rs 40 cashback coupon usage, the recharge value should be at least Rs 399, followed by the Rs 60 coupon that requires a minimum recharge of Rs 599.