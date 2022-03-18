Prepaid Plans Under Rs 350 That Bundle Data and Voice Calling Benefits

The three private telecom operators of India – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel provide a ton of prepaid plans for their subscriber base. The most popular prepaid plan, however, remains the daily data packs offered by the telcos. The daily data packs have a wide range from high data expensive plans to low data-offering affordable plans. Mentioned below are the very affordable prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vi that cost less than Rs 350 along with the pack details.

Airtel Plans

Airtel provides multiple 1GB daily data packs with short-term validity for its users under Rs 350. First on the list is a plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/ day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco also provides a 1.5GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 299.

Reliance Jio Plans

The leading telecom operator provides a number of prepaid plans under Rs 350. Jio offers a few 1GB daily data plans that come with short validity periods. The first plan comes at the cost of Rs 149 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 20 days. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. For a price tag of Rs 179 users can get another pack offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days and the plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The last plan on the list is the Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio offers multiple 1.5GB daily data plans in the affordable segment as well. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 239 that provides 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The telco offers 1.5GB/day prepaid plans at Rs 119 and Rs 199 with 14 days and 23 days of validity respectively. Lastly, Jio offers two 2GB daily data packs for Rs 249 and Rs 299 for 23 days and 28 days respectively that come with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. All the plans from Jio offer access to a few Jio applications.

Vodafone Idea Plans

Vi offers multiple prepaid plans under Rs 350 as well. The telco offers two 1.5GB/day plans at Rs 249 and Rs 299 with 21 days and 28 days of validity respectively. Both these plans offer 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. For users looking for affordable plans, Vi as well offers a few 1GB daily data plans. The first plan offered by Vi comes at a price of Rs 199 for a validity period of 18 days offering 1GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 219 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 21 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The third 1GB daily data plan offered by Vi comes at a price tag of Rs 239 and offers 1GB/Day for a validity period of 24 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Last on the list is the Rs 269 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco offers access to Vi movies and TV along with its Rs 199, Rs 219 and Rs 269 plans as well as with 1.5GB/day plans.