Excitel vs ACT Broadband: Which Company Offers Better Affordable Plan

When it comes to affordable broadband plans, internet service providers (ISPs) offer uniquely curated plans for their subscriber base according to their needs. The demand for broadband plans in the affordable price segment has increased in the last couple of years as people had to tune in online for work, learning and even entertainment because of the pandemic. Further, the majority of the population in India is looking for economically sustainable plans that also offer ample data speed and there are multiple ISPs in the country offering such plans. Two such growing ISPs in the country are Excitel and ACT Broadband. While Excitel offers a single very affordable broadband plan, ACT on the other hand has more than one plan to offer. Mentioned below are the broadband plans in the affordable price segment offered by the two ISPs – Excitel and ACT Broadband along with the pack details.

Excitel – 100 Mbps Plan

One of the growing brands in India, Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. Excitel only offers broadband plans with three-speed options – 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps. Thus, the most affordable offer from the telco is its 100 Mbps plan. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

ACT Broadband Affordable Options

When it comes to affordable broadband plans with adequate data speed, ACT has a few extra plans to offer than Excitel. The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

Further, ACT also provides a 75Mbps unlimited data plan called Rapid Plus pack. Users can get the Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 710. The FUP data limit levied is 750GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with the pack.

Lastly, just as Excitel, ACT also offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan called Rapid Plus pack. Users can get the Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the OTT platforms and various add-ons with this pack as well. It is to be noted that these plans are for the city of Bengaluru, and they may vary across the country.