Top Instagram Features You Should Know

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms existing today. According to a recent report by CNBC, Instagram is estimated to have more than two billion active users worldwide. It has become too big for any brands, marketers or individuals to ignore. Its features are attractive and easy to use, making the platform popular among users. Here we go through some interesting Instagram features, a few recently rolled out, that you might have missed. Some of these features may be tricky at first, but you can add your creativity and master them in no time.

Instagram Features You Should Check Out

Selfie stickers: Most of us are aware of Instagram’s selfie feature, but taking a mini-selfie and placing it on your Instagram story could be new. All you need to do is click a selfie/video, tap the smiley face icon on the right corner (the one you choose to add stickers), select the camera icon in the magic folder and take a selfie. Voila, your mini selfie that you can place anywhere on your story.

Custom Stickers for hashtags: Showing hashtags as stickers is a prettier way to grab attention to the content you are promoting. To add a sticker hashtag, tap on the sticker icon after clicking the photo, select the hashtag and customise it to your liking before adding it to your story.

Eraser brush: You can play with an eraser brush and come up with exciting photos as your story content. First, you need to grab an image, select the drawing tool, and pick a colour. Then, hold it for a few seconds to fill the screen with that colour. Now tap the eraser and reveal parts of the photo underneath.

Supersync: The user can select multiple photos and videos and automatically sync them to any track. Through Supersync, Instagram allows users to add a soundtrack to their feed photos. The support to add music is already available in Instagram stories and reels. While reels are short videos, stories disappear in 24 hours. Feed posts have no expiry, helping users conserve their creative content for the long term.

Collections: Instagram’s collection helps you save the posts you find helpful. All you have to do is tap the bookmark icon under the post and save it directly to your collections.

Download your stories and publish elsewhere: You might have posted a fantastic story, which unfortunately will disappear in 24 hours. The good news is that you can download the story and upload it on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook or any other platforms. As you know, there is nothing greater than repurposing content.