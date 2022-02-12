Broadband internet has become the go-to solution for people working from homes or just looking for a decent high-speed internet experience. The 4G networks in India aren’t at par in performance to what users get in countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, and more. There are a lot of factors and reasons behind the lack of a strong 4G presence across India. Not dwelling too much on that, let’s talk about how fiber broadband has changed the narrative for Indians.

Broadband Offloads 4G Networks and Offers Reliable Experience

One of the biggest things that broadband offers to customers is confidence. The confidence of getting a good internet experience before jumping on a video conference or uploading a big file or more.

Fiber broadband is more reliable than 4G networks, and the best thing is that you can control the Wi-Fi network congestion (if there) and also the kind of speed you get. There are plans available starting with 30 Mbps speed and going up to 1 Gbps of internet speed, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

4G networks would still take time to improve in the country. While India has come a long way from where it was in 2016, there’s still a lot of room to improve for all the telcos.

Thus, for people who are working from their homes or streamers who require a consistent internet network, a fiber broadband connection is the right way to go. Another thing that’s great about broadband is there is plenty of data at disposal.

With mobile plans, there’s always a fair-usage-policy (FUP) policy limit on data restricting the users from consuming a high amount of data. But broadband connections remove that limitation.

Plus, now high-end broadband plans also come with over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions bundled for no extra cost, which helps many users save on their DTH or cable TV bill. The expansion of fiber networks in the country would allow more people to get fiber broadband connections in their homes and offices.