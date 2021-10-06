Instagram Gets Videos Tab With IGTV and Feed Videos

Earlier this week, Facebook faced a sudden global outage wherein Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for a few hours. In the wake of this Suddenly, Facebook came up with an announcement regarding a significant change on Instagram. Going by the same, Instagram will merge the portrait style video format IGTV and videos on the feed into Instagram Videos. There will be a new Video Tab that will be added to the app. Soon, all the users can take a look at all types of videos on Instagram via the Video Tab.

Instagram Gets Video Tab

Of late, there appears to be a lot of emphasis on the video creators on Instagram. With this update of the social media platform, video previews on the Instagram feed will be 60 seconds long. Also, there will be new features and tools on the platform. However, the update does not bring any change to the way users upload videos on the platform.

Users can trim videos before uploading them to Instagram or applying a filter. Also, there are options to add locations and tag people while uploading a new video on the platform. Users can cross-post the videos as stories or share them as direct messages as well. Videos from some creators will be eligible for ads and the preview time of the same is set for 15 seconds.

As IGTV Videos are to be phased out, ads in videos will be dubbed In-Stream Ads. Video creators can monetise videos that are over 60 seconds long. Facebook appears to be experimenting with vertical videos that did not end up as intended.

IGTV was initially launched in 2018 and was quite unique on social media. However, it did not work as Tiktok became popular and the Instagram feature missed out on a lot of features. Under the new Video Tab, Facebook is will retain both these types of videos, which is interesting. It is interesting that the app has transformed from being a photo-sharing platform to a video-sharing platform with several monetisation options and the highly popular Instagram Reels. We need to wait to see further changes that will be brought to Instagram.