Instagram Introduces ‘Security Check’ for Accounts That Have Been Hacked

By July 15th, 2021 AT 10:54 AM
    Instagram

    Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. The Facebook-owned platform keeps on tweaking its security features to ensure that its users always have a safe experience in running the application. Instagram has recently announced a ‘Security Check’ feature that is aimed to make previously hacked accounts more secure.

    This feature will help those users who don’t really understand how they can make their accounts secure. In its blog, Instagram wrote that the ‘Security Check’ feature will guide users whose accounts might have been hacked in the past and make them understand how they can make their accounts more secure from hacking attempts in the future.

    Two-Factor Authentication Necessary

    Instagram recommended that users should enable ‘two-factor authentication’ for login. Further, in some countries, Instagram is also allowing users to make their accounts more secure with the help of WhatsApp. The two-factor authentication can also be enabled through a user’s phone number. Users can also use third party authentication applications for enabling the two-factor authentication login process.

    Instagram further mentioned that users must ensure that their latest email ID and phone number is updated on their profile. One of the things that Instagram has alerted users about is that it never sends a Direct Message (DM) to change passwords.

    Many users reported that they received DMs from Instagram for changing or updating their account passwords. But Instagram has clarified that it doesn’t do that. Instagram has further requested users to report any suspicious activity they sense is happening with their accounts. You can also check the number of devices where your Instagram account is logged in. This will help you understand whether there is any device running your account that you have not approved. For more details about security, you can also go to Instagram’s support page.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

