Instagram Is Working to Enable Making Posts From PCs

Instagram has been the social media king for quite some time, offering users the option to post their life updates and videos on a platform that is more image friendly, rather than being text-based like Twitter.

Ever since its inception, Instagram has been working on features that make it easier and fun for the user, from IGTV to stories to the more recent Reels function, all of which make for a fun and useful social media application.

That being said, the application has limited sharing or creation of images or posts to phones, leaving desktop users in the dark. It seems that this is soon set to change as the company is working on a feature that will also users to share and make posts via their laptop browsers.

Instagram Posts Via Laptops, Is This True?

Yes, this is true as, according to a report by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Facebook-owned Instagram is working on a feature meant to allow users to share images and videos through their desktops.

What this means is that users will be able to use the application to its full extent, just like Facebook and WhatsApp, with the major features on offer on both platforms.

Apart from sharing the development of this feature, the tipster also decided to share a couple of screenshots that give insights regarding how the feature would work. For those of you wondering, the feature will function similar to how it does on the mobile version of the image and video sharing application.

With the feature, users will be able to upload videos and images directly through their computers, select the size and orientation of their choice, write a description, add desired filters, location and other key details in a way much like the mobile version.

The key difference that this will make is the amount of time one spends on their phone for Instagram since when the feature is rolled out, users will be able to fully utilise Instagram regardless of the device in use.

Do note that this feature is still under development, which means that there is no exact release date and revisions could be made. A rollout is expected, but there have been no hints, so it might not happen anytime soon.

In other Instagram related news, the company added a new feature earlier this week that allows the user to choose their pronoun of choice, be it he/him, she/her, or they/them, with no restrictions. The user can do so by going into their profile.