WhatsApp Can Be Used on Multiple Devices Now

WhatsApp can now be used on multiple devices. The much-awaited ‘multi-device’ feature that several million users of the application have been waiting for is out now. But the feature has only been rolled out for users running the beta version of the application. However, if the feature has made it to the beta version of WhatsApp, it shouldn’t take much time to be rolled out for the stable version, given there are no major bugs.

According to a Pricebaba report, WhatsApp can now be used on up to 4 non-phone devices at the same time. The chats will still be end-to-end encrypted, and all the data such as chat history and more will be available for the users on all the devices. However, the beta version has some deliberate flaws that WhatsApp will address before rolling out the feature to the stable version of the application.

WhatsApp Has Restricted These Features on the Beta Version

Whatsapp has rolled out the multi-device feature for the users on the beta version of the application. However, there are some normal features of the app that are not accessible on companion devices.

First of all, viewing live location wasn’t possible on the companion devices. Then chats couldn’t be pinned on WhatsApp Web or desktop. For resetting group invites or for joining a group, users have to use their phones.

You can’t call or message someone from the companion device if he/she is using a very old version of the application. There are more features that are available on the normal WhatsApp Web or smartphone application that the users can’t access with the companion devices.

Another thing that one should remember is that for WhatsApp to work on all of these devices, the user’s phone should be active and has a good Internet connection.