WhatsApp Can Be Used on Multiple Devices Now

Whatsapp has rolled out the multi device feature for the users on the beta version of the application. However, there are some normal features of the app that are not accessible on the companion devices.

By July 15th, 2021 AT 11:25 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    WhatsApp

    WhatsApp can now be used on multiple devices. The much-awaited ‘multi-device’ feature that several million users of the application have been waiting for is out now. But the feature has only been rolled out for users running the beta version of the application. However, if the feature has made it to the beta version of WhatsApp, it shouldn’t take much time to be rolled out for the stable version, given there are no major bugs.

    According to a Pricebaba report, WhatsApp can now be used on up to 4 non-phone devices at the same time. The chats will still be end-to-end encrypted, and all the data such as chat history and more will be available for the users on all the devices. However, the beta version has some deliberate flaws that WhatsApp will address before rolling out the feature to the stable version of the application.

    WhatsApp Has Restricted These Features on the Beta Version

    Whatsapp has rolled out the multi-device feature for the users on the beta version of the application. However, there are some normal features of the app that are not accessible on companion devices.

    First of all, viewing live location wasn’t possible on the companion devices. Then chats couldn’t be pinned on WhatsApp Web or desktop. For resetting group invites or for joining a group, users have to use their phones.

    You can’t call or message someone from the companion device if he/she is using a very old version of the application. There are more features that are available on the normal WhatsApp Web or smartphone application that the users can’t access with the companion devices.

    Another thing that one should remember is that for WhatsApp to work on all of these devices, the user’s phone should be active and has a good Internet connection.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Chinese Telecom Gear Manufacturers Now Allowed to List on Govt Procurement Website

    In a new relief to the Chinese telecom gear manufacturers, the companies Huawei and ZTE have finally got login access...

    module-4-img

    Kodak Offering Benefits Up To Rs 15,000 With Smart TV

    Kodak HD LED TV has introduced new offers across its popular Kodak CA with its national offline partner Qthree Ventures....

    module-4-img

    Apple iMessage Not Regarded as Social Media Platform by Indian Govt

    The Indian government is not looking at iMessage as a standalone social media platform like WhatsApp or any other application....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Will Continue to Hold Largest Share of Multiplay Households

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Join Missed Group Calls

    module-4-img

    These Xiaomi Phones Will Receive Quarterly Updates From Now On

    module-4-img

    Apple Confident of Selling Way More Phones This Year With iPhone 13