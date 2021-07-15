Apple iMessage Not Regarded as Social Media Platform by Indian Govt

Anyone aware of the new IT rules for social media platforms will know that it affects all the platforms that have more than 5 million (50 lakh) users. Considering that Apple has 25 million active iMessage users in India, ideally the app should come under the purview of the new rules. But the sole reason that Apple’s iMessage isn’t being regarded as a social media platform because it is not a standalone application that can be downloaded and installed on any device in the world.

By July 15th, 2021 AT 11:44 AM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Apple iMessage

    The Indian government is not looking at iMessage as a standalone social media platform like WhatsApp or any other application. Earlier, the Indian government had sent a notice to Apple India to get details on how the company is complying with the new social media rules. But as per an Indian Express report, the government has withdrawn its notice because it isn’t considering iMessage as a social media platform anymore.

    Apple iMessage Has Over 25 Million Users in India

    Anyone aware of the new IT rules for social media platforms will know that it affects all the platforms that have more than 5 million (50 lakh) users. Considering that Apple has 25 million active iMessage users in India, ideally, the app should come under the purview of the new rules.

    But the reality is, iMessage is exclusively for Apple iPhone users. It is not a free application for anyone in the world to download. The iMessage can only be used by people who own an iPhone. As per the publication’s report, for the Indian government, any application is only a social media platform if it primarily or solely allows interaction between two or more individuals while at the same time allowing them to share, upload, create messages and information.

    The sole reason that Apple’s iMessage isn’t being regarded as a social media platform because it is not a standalone application that can be downloaded and installed on any device in the world. Thus, the application isn’t being seen as a separate entity from Apple that’s allowing users to communicate with each other.

    This is the reason why the government, which had initially sent a notice to Apple India, has withdrawn it. Some of the other major applications such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram still need to comply with the rules. As for Twitter, the battle between the government and the micro-blogging platform is still going on.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Kodak Offering Benefits Up To Rs 15,000 With Smart TV

    Kodak HD LED TV has introduced new offers across its popular Kodak CA with its national offline partner Qthree Ventures....

    module-4-img

    Apple iMessage Not Regarded as Social Media Platform by Indian Govt

    The Indian government is not looking at iMessage as a standalone social media platform like WhatsApp or any other application....

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Can Be Used on Multiple Devices Now

    WhatsApp can now be used on multiple devices. The much-awaited ‘multi-device’ feature that several million users of the application have...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Join Missed Group Calls

    module-4-img

    These Xiaomi Phones Will Receive Quarterly Updates From Now On

    module-4-img

    Apple Confident of Selling Way More Phones This Year With iPhone 13

    module-4-img

    Top 3 Entry Level Broadband Plans in India