Kodak Offering Benefits Up To Rs 15,000 With Smart TV

Kodak HD LED TV has introduced new offers across its popular Kodak CA with its national offline partner Qthree Ventures. Customers can enjoy a discount and freebies, including Kodak Twin Tower Speaker worth Rs 14,999 during this period. The bezel-less Kodak CA series is equipped with spectacular features like the 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround.

It provides multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v.5.0 (latest version) with a user-friendly remote. The CA series has the latest Android 10 interface and provides easy access to Google Assistant for user-friendly navigation.

The highlight of the offer is a free Kodak 36 inches Twin Tower Speaker worth Rs 14,999 with 65CA0101, a soundbar worth Rs 5,299 free with 55“ CA and a Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 3,299 free with 43” CA. This offer is valid till August 31, 2021, only.

Offers From Kodak for Smart TVs Detailed, Free Speakers and More

The promotional offer is only applicable on select Smart TVs. All the three Smart TVs under the offer are from the CA series. The first Smart TV that’s on offer is the 65-inch (65CA0101) Smart TV which is available at an exclusive price of Rs 62,990. On purchase of this TV, users will be eligible to get a Rs 14,999 36-inch tall boy tower speaker for free from the company.

Then the second Smart TV that’s available on offer is the 55-inch (55CA0909) Smart TV, which is available at an exclusive price of Rs 42,990. On purchase of this Smart TV, users will be entitled to receive a 100W sound bar worth Rs 5,299 totally free from the company. Lastly, there is the 43-inch (43CA2022) Smart TV available at an exclusive price of Rs 31,990. On purchase of this Smart TV, users will get a free Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 3,299.

These are all the offers that are currently available from Kodak under a promotional period meaning these offers won’t be there for too long.