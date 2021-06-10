Google Assistant Will Get This Key Usability Feature Soon

Google has been known to provide some great tools over the last couple of years, from Android as an operating system to the Google search that is one of the best search engines in recent times. Another key tool that Google has provided in recent times is the Google Assistant, which is the most well known AI assistants in recent times.

This is quite a feat considering how Apple beat the tech giant to the first AI assistant by launching Siri. Despite the delay, it is common knowledge that Google’s offering is leaps and bounds ahead of Apple’s when it comes to key features like ease of use, accessibility and voice control.

Now, it has been revealed that Google will be bringing a key change to the assistant that will make using it even more easy, especially for users who do not want to say the keyword that is “Hey Google”.

What is This New Feature?

Google announced recently that a bunch of features will be coming to the Assistant during Google I/O 2021 as part of the Android 12 update, one of which is shortcut expansions. Furthermore, a teardown of the latest Google App with the version v12.22.5 which was conducted by XDA Developers has revealed a new feature that will be added to the Assistant in some time.

This new feature, which will be called quick phrases will allow users to interact with the Google Assistant without having to say the “Hey Google” keyword.

According to the aforementioned report, the feature will work for the most common voice interactions, which will include uses such as cancelling a ringing alarm or an ongoing timer. The feature is currently available under the code-name”guacamole” and was initially spotted in April of 2021 when the “voice shortcuts” page appeared in Google Assistant’s settings for certain users.

Along with this, the latest Google App will also include strings that are related to the dynamic shortcuts feature which was announced in May. Once it is rolled out, the assistant will start suggesting shortcuts based on the user’s app usage and the context on hand.

This feature, which was first introduced with Android Nougat in order to allow developers to provide context-specific actions within their apps. The new Chips for suggestions will appear at the bottom of the Assistant UI, much like the existing action suggestions.

Both of these features will be rolled out to the top Android devices in the near future, with the ability to switch off your phone via the assistant coming as well.