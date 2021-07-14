Apple Confident of Selling Way More Phones This Year With iPhone 13

Apple is reportedly working on making at least 90 million handsets for sales which is much higher when compared to the previous 75 million handset figure which Apple has stuck to in the past. This means that Apple is expecting its sale to skyrocket by as much as 20%.

    The Cupertino-based brand, Apple, seems to be brewing a new strategy for sales in the background as we speak. The giant has revealed that it plans on amping up the production of Apple’s latest phones slated to be launched in the coming months, and that is the Apple iPhone 13 series. As per these reports, Apple is reportedly working on making at least 90 million handsets for sales which is much higher when compared to the previous 75 million handset figure which Apple has stuck to in the past. This means that Apple is expecting its sale to skyrocket by as much as 20%.

    Apple Amping Up Production Rapidly

    The main reason why Apple seems to be doing it is in the way things are finally coming back to normal. Apple has noted that with the widespread availability of vaccines and the virus slowly dying down in many areas, there is a return to normalcy. This means that with the launch of Apple’s iPhone 13, there could be higher sales with people turning up in stores to change their devices and buy new ones.

    Apple has likely stuck to its iPhone 12 like lineup for this year, with an iPhone 13 Mini in the making with a 5.4-inch display and other 6.1-inch display phones like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Not only this, but the brand will also debut the iPhone 12 Pro Max which comes with a 6.7-inch screen.

    The rise in 5G Also One Reason

    Not only this, but the massive rise in rollouts of 5G network across the USA and in other parts of the world is also a pointer to Apple to raise sales. In other news, it has been reported by Bloomberg that Apple is likely to bring an LTPO display that would allow the iPhones to run 120 Hz refresh rate screen, something that the Apple devices had been missing in comparison to other brands like Samsung and OnePlus. We have already talked about how Verizon has launched a 1 Gbps connection on the 5G network in many parts of the US. This phenomenon is likely contributing to Apple’s expectations of higher sales this year leading it to the decision of manufacturing 90 million handsets.

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Apple Confident of Selling Way More Phones This Year With iPhone 13

