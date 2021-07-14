Top 3 Entry Level Broadband Plans in India

Broadband service providers have developed a premium range of broadband plans to provide high-speed internet access to users. Whether you are looking for modest or highest priced broadband plans, one thing which ISPs promise is seamless internet and customer care services. The renowned service providers like BSNL Bharat Fibre, JioFiber and Airtel Xsteam Fiber offer decent internet speed and multiple benefits with their broadband plans. The entry-level broadband plans developed by these services providers are widely famous around the tech space. Follow the article to the end for a comprehensive guide on entry-level broadband plans by BSNL, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

JioFiber Rs 399 Broadband Plan

The broadband arm of Reliance Jio has added a huge chunk of subscribers because of its modest broadband plans and various benefits. The entry-level broadband plan of JioFiber is priced at Rs 399. With this broadband plan, users will get 30 Mbps internet speed. The best feature of the broadband plan is that users will get symmetrical speed which means equal download and upload speed. The validity of the plan is 30 days and JioFiber will offer unlimited data (3.3TB) to cater to the internet needs of users. Along with unlimited data, users will also get free voice calling benefits. The price of the broadband plan does not include GST, and a commercial usage policy will be applied to the broadband plan.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Broadband Plan

The entry-level broadband plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber is priced at Rs 499. With this broadband plan, users get 40 Mbps unlimited internet data (3.3TB). As of calling, Airtel offers unlimited local and ISD calling benefits. Airtel thanks benefit also included in the plan. Not only this, but users get subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Users can also opt for the Xstream box with 1 month HD pack. The validity of the Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 Broadband Plan

The state-owned telco has also developed extensive broadband plans for its users. The entry-level broadband plan of BSNL is dubbed Fibre Basic and priced at Rs 449 per month. The plan offers 30 Mbps internet speed till 3300GB. Once the data cap is over, internet speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. Users also get unlimited local and STD calling benefits to any network. The price of the BharatFibre broadband plan is exclusive of GST.