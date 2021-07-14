Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been up to a lot of activity in recent times. BSNL has also been facing stiff competition from the private telecom companies and as a result, the public telco has to up its game to survive the competition. This means offering competitive services, plans, and other benefits similar to the private telcos. In a similar move, BSNL has now started offering online payment facility to it subscribers. This means that the customers of fiber broadband by BSNL, and even landline customers will be able to pay the BSNL bills from the comfort of their homes.

BSNL Online Bill Payment Explained

It is worth noting that this new payment facility allows the BSNL subscribers to pay the bill in advance and more than the amount in the current bill. This means that the subscribers have the option of covering their future payments as well to avoid disconnection in case they are not able to pay the next bill on time.

As for the payment procedure, the subscribers of BSNL who wish to make online payments will have to head over to the official BSNL portal, and then go to the “landline” section. Over here, you will now have to enter your phone number along with the STD code. Make sure that there are no spaces between the STD code and the landline number. In the next step, you will have to enter the communication details. These communications details will be used for sending bill payment confirmations and other details. Therefore, keep in mind that you should enter an active number in these fields.

Multiple Payment Options Available

Once you are done with this formality, you will have to enter a captcha in the final stage post which you will be able to make payments. As for the payment methods, the subscribers will have the option to use UPI, internet banking, and other debit or credit cards. This facility is bound to increase the comfort of the users and will facilitate easy bill payment for BSNL customers.