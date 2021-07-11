JioFiber Offers the Most Data With This Broadband Plan

There’s one thing that every user wants from his internet service – more data. While there are some companies that offer truly unlimited data, there are some which offer ‘enough’ data that the user might not need truly unlimited data after all. One Broadband plan from JioFiber offers more data than any of the other plans offered by the company. For users who don’t bother about a high-speed plan, they might not know about this, but there’s one plan from JioFiber that offers humongous amounts of data.

For the unaware, almost every major internet service provider (ISP) in India, be it Airtel Xstream Fiber, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, or more; offers users 3.3TB data with its broadband plans. Regardless of the plan that a user is going for, he/she gets 3.3TB data dubbed as ‘unlimited data’ by the company. But there’s this broadband plan from JioFiber that offers users 2x of 3.3TB data; let’s take a look at what’s so special about this plan.

JioFiber Plan That Offers 6.6TB Data to Users

JioFiber offers 6.6TB of data with its most expensive broadband plan. The company charges Rs 8,499 (the price mentioned is without taxes) and gives users 1 Gbps internet speed. The speed is the same for both downloading and uploading. Users also get a free voice calling connection from the company.

There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits included with the plan – Netflix (Premium plan), Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Discovery+, JioSaavn, and JioCinema.

If you don’t want this much data with your 1 Gbps plan, JioFiber also offers another 1 Gbps plan. It comes with 3.3TB data, and all the other benefits of both the plans are the same except that with the cheaper 1 Gbps plan that costs Rs 3,999 per month (more than 50% less than the Rs 8,499 plan), users get a standard Netflix subscription.

For many, the 3.3TB data offered by the companies is sufficient. However, if you are running an office and need a good Wi-Fi network with loads of data and high speed, the Rs 8,499 plan from JioFiber can be your best buy. Neither of the other companies, including Bharti Airtel or BSNL, offers users this much data with any of its plans. This plan wouldn’t anyway suit an average user as his/her internet needs can be satisfied via a 100 Mbps broadband plan itself.