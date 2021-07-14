Oppo Reno6 Series 5G Has Finally Arrived in India

Oppo has just launched the Reno6 series 5G in India. The Reno6 series 5G comes with two smartphones – Oppo Reno6 5G and Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G. Both the smartphones have launched in single variants only. Oppo has enabled the devices to support 65W fast charging. Along with this, the smartphones come with enhanced gaming software. Both the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno6 5G feature the Diamond Spectrum design which is also there in the Oppo Reno5. Let’s take a look at the complete specs and price of both smartphones.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary lens is a 64MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 32MP monochrome sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It will run on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Oppo Reno6 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 5G has launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate (same as Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G). Almost every other specification of this smartphone is the same as of Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G. The only difference is in the battery capacity, chipset, and memory.

The Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a smaller 4,300mAh battery, but can also support 65W fast-charging. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also run on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Oppo Reno6 Series 5G Price

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G has launched in a single variant with 12GB+256GB for Rs 39,990 and the Oppo Reno6 5G has launched in a single variant as well – 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,990. Both the smartphones will be available in two colour options – Aurora and Stellar Black. The smartphones will be available in the online stores of Flipkart, Oppo’s official website and the company’s offline retail partners.