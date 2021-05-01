Telegram to Start Offering Group Video Calls From May

Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder has stated in his personal telegram channel that the team is working on offering group video calls

By May 1st, 2021 AT 5:13 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Telegram Group Video Calls

    Telegram is one of WhatsApp’s biggest competitors, who also stole the limelight from the Facebook-owned application during its controversial privacy-related issues. With this, Telegram started to offer lots of features that made it better than WhatsApp, with the exception of one key feature.

    This feature is about group video calls feature, something that became quite popular over the course of 2020, with more people moving online. WhatsApp decided to increase the number of participants for these calls, whilst Zoom and Google Meet saw increased traffic.

    Now, it has been revealed that Telegram will soon be adding the Group video calls feature to the application, alongside support for web-based video conferencing, so you can make use of the feature on any device.

    Telegram New Video Calling Feature

    The announcement regarding this feature was made by the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, via a text message that he posted on his official Telegram channel, as was reported by TechCrunch.

    The report also mentions that Durov added to his text by saying that the company will be adding a video dimension to its voice chats in May, making the application a powerful platform for group video calls.

    Furthermore, he added that Screen sharing, desktop and tablet support and encryption would be added to the modern video conferencing tool but with Telegram-level UI, speed and encryption. There is also support for noise cancellation.

    As for the current situation, the app offers support for one-to-one video calls but only group voice chats.

    The report also noted that Durov’s post emphasised encryption, which might have been in a bid to throw shade at Zoom, which skyrocketed to popularity. It is not known, though, as to whether there will be end-to-end encryption.

    As for other Telegram related news, the company recently released its latest update that brings with it a new payment system, scheduled voice chats and two new web versions, which had gone live in April.

    Do note; this does not mean that the two new web versions, which have recently gone live, do not replace the pre-existing web version that was the first version from the company.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's a newbie to the Telecom industry. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia to Deliver Private Underground 5G Network in Russian Mine

    The Finnish telecom giant, Nokia, has inked a contract with Nornickel, a Russian palladium and nickel mining company, to facilitate...

    module-4-img

    Telegram to Start Offering Group Video Calls From May

    Telegram is one of WhatsApp’s biggest competitors, who also stole the limelight from the Facebook-owned application during its controversial privacy-related...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio 5G, What We Know So Far

    Reliance Jio has been very vocal about bringing 5G networks and connectivity to India as soon as possible. The telco...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Smartphone, Could Be Redmi Note 10s

    module-4-img

    Oppo A53 Has Never Been Cheaper Than This in India

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Will Be Hurt By Delayed Tariff Hike From Airtel and Jio

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M32 with Helio G80 Spotted on Geekbench