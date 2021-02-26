WhatsApp and More Messaging Apps Might Lose End-to-End Encryption Soon

After the big drama of new privacy policy introduced by WhatsApp, it looks like Indian users are going to lose more of their privacy

By February 26th, 2021 AT 12:26 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    whatsapp-and-more-messaging-apps

    After a big drama against the new privacy policy introduced by WhatsApp, it looks like Indian users will lose more of their privacy. The Indian government has recently mandated social media apps to find out the ‘originator’ of wrongful messages that lead to crimes such as rape and danger to the country’s security and sovereignty. For doing so, social media applications will have to drop the ‘end-to-end encryption’ of messages from their platforms. According to a report from ET Telecom, the critics believe that this move from the government is seriously undermining its citizens’ freedom and privacy.

    Government Not Looking for Content, But Only ‘Originator’ of Messages

    The Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that the government isn’t interested in the ‘content or chats’ of the users; it is merely looking for the ‘originator’ of wrongful messages.

    Particularly, messages subject to potential crimes for which the punishment is more than five years is what the government is interested in. Under the rules, if the message originated from outside the country, whomsoever shares it first in India with the others will be termed ‘originator’ and will be subject to punishment.

    For finding the originator of the messages, social media platforms will have to lose their ‘end-to-end encryption’ technology for Indian users.

    The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) executive director Apar Gupta said that enabling this rule would greatly impact the privacy of Indian users. He said that this rule would increase the scope of cybersecurity threats/crimes and undermine users’ privacy.

    The messaging applications will have to tweak their operating models and tech infrastructure to implement such a rule. It is worth noting that WhatsApp had earlier refused to serve the government with the information about the origination of messages by compromising on its end-to-end encryption technology.

    It will be interesting to see how Indian users react to this information and what course social media applications will take.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp and More Messaging Apps Might Lose End-to-End Encryption Soon

    After a big drama against the new privacy policy introduced by WhatsApp, it looks like Indian users will lose more...

    module-4-img

    Premium Model in Redmi Note 10 and Realme 8 Series to Feature 108MP Primary Sensor

    Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 10 series in India would come with a 108MP primary sensor on the back....

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M62 Goes Official as a Rebranded Galaxy F62: Check Differences

    Samsung Galaxy M62 was all set to go official in Thailand next week, but oddly, the company has listed on...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Added More Subscribers than Jio Due to Better Network Quality: Opensignal

    module-4-img

    PUBG: New State to Launch Soon, Might Arrive in India

    module-4-img

    Vivo V20 SE Price in India Reduced to Rs 19,990

    module-4-img

    Telegram Gains Auto Delete Messages, Broadcast Groups and More Features