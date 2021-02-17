Reels has increased customer engagement for Instagram. The Facebook-owned platform launched Reels feature to compete with TikTok. Users who enjoy making short-duration content can use Reels to engage with their friends and followers. Instagram Reels allows users to save the audio of a particular reel. Not only this, but you also get the option to save and share the audio page with your followers just like another Instagram post. The update has been rolled out by Instagram for both Android and iOS users.

How to Save Audio from Instagram Reels?

To save the audio from Instagram Reels, browse to the reel section and select the reel which you want to save or share. Once selected, tap on the name of the audio which is displayed towards the lower part of the screen. The audio name will direct you to the audio page of the reel. Towards the top right corner, you will get the options for saving and sharing the audio. Also, you will get the option to use the particular audio for your creative reel. Tap on the three dots icon located at the bottom right corner of the reel to save and share audio.

How to See Saved Audio from Instagram Reels?

To browse all the saved audios from Reels, navigate to Instagram Music Library and click on the saved option. All the saved reels and audio pages will be listed under the saved option in the main menu. There is a special section dubbed as ‘Audio’ that shows tracks that you have saved from Reels.

Instagram Reels Special Trending Section Shows Unique Reels

Instagram has special ‘Trending’ and ‘For You’ section where you can get a variety of reels suggestions based on your likings. If you have listened to any trendy song over reels, the trending section suggests best and creative reels with similar music taste.