Twitter Testing Voice DMs in India Amongst Other Countries

World’s biggest micro-blogging platform, Twitter is testing the ‘voice DMs’ feature in India, Brazil, and Japan

By February 17th, 2021 AT 3:38 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Voice DMs capped at 140 seconds

    World’s biggest micro-blogging platform, Twitter is testing the ‘voice DMs’ feature in India, Brazil, and Japan. The Voice DMs (direct messages) feature will be rolled out in a phased manner for the users across the country. It means that some users will get it before others through which Twitter will test how the feature is performing. If it performs well, the company will roll it out for more users. The feature has started rolling out from today, i.e., February 17, 2021, and will allow users to send voice messages to others through Twitter DMs.

    Voice DMs On Twitter Capped at 140 Seconds

    The company has capped the length of voice DMs just like it capped the length of voice tweets. Any user can record a voice DM of a maximum of 140 seconds (2.20 minutes). The feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS users.

    Sending a voice DM on Twitter would be a very simple and straightforward thing. The user can slide into the DMs section of the app and choose the contact he/she wants to communicate with and tap on the ‘voice recording’ icon for recording their message. Tapping it for the second time would complete the recording process.

    Users will also have the option of hearing the voice message they have recorded before sending it to the other accounts. As for the iOS users, recording a voice DM would be a little different in the process. iOS users will have to press and hold for recording the message.

    Twitter has confirmed that users can hear the voice messages through their web browser; however, can’t send or record one since it is only rolled out for Android and iOS devices.

    It was in last June that Twitter had introduced the voice tweets feature for users which allowed them to send out voice notes without the need for accompanying text. This feature would certainly increase user satisfaction since voice messages have become common across every big social media platform.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

