YouTube Courses, a New Way for Creators to Monetise Coming Soon in India

There are presently 8 ways to monetise content on YouTube, and Google is actively developing another, called Courses, which it will formally introduce in the coming months. YouTube made some intriguing announcements, including Courses, at the Google for India event. With a small number of partners and authors, the company is now beta-testing the subscription-based model called Courses with the intention of launching it in the first half of 2023. No official launch month or date for Courses has been provided by YouTube as of yet.

A New Monetisation Mechanism for YouTube Creators

Hours prior to the Google for India event, YouTube India Managing Director Ishan John Chatterjee told a small group of media attendees during a roundtable that Courses will only be offered in three nations: India, South Korea, and the United States. With the launch of Courses in the upcoming months, the firm intends to assist YouTube users in finding the appropriate content and upskilling themselves in the simplest way possible. According to Chatterjee, India is one of the largest markets in the digital learning field. Chatterjee continued that, it is up to the content producers whether they want to monetise their content related to digital learning or not, but if they want to reap financial rewards from their videos that aid viewers in upskilling, they will soon have that option.

YouTube is initially looking into four areas for courses: digital skills, entrepreneurship, profession, and personal passion. YouTube producers will also be able to upload documents in the PNG and PDF formats, with the main goal being to provide a comprehensive explanation of the course they are delivering.

Ajay Vidyasagar, Director - Southeast Asia & Emerging Markets, YouTube, stated that the firm hopes to provide content creators with an increasing number of income alternatives with the introduction of Courses. The business is happy that the creator economy in India is still being supported by YouTube's creative environment, creating new employment and possibilities throughout the entire nation. The company has come a long way on this road, and according to him, it is still devoted to offering new opportunities for creators to interact with their audiences across languages and increase their income. In addition, Vidyasagar disclosed the most recent research from Oxford Economics, which found that in 2021, the creative ecosystem of YouTube supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent employment in India and contributed over Rs 10,000 Cr to the country's GDP.