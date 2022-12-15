How to Sign Up in Telegram without SIM in Your Phone

Telegram, a well-known instant messaging service, provides features including channels and support for numerous accounts. With its most recent upgrade, the company has now introduced a number of additional options for individuals who value their privacy. Users can now join Telegram without a SIM card, erase all chats instantly, use Topics 2.0, and look up emojis on iOS devices thanks to the most recent upgrade.

The company announced in a blog post that customers would be able to sign up for a Telegram account without a SIM card using the most recent version of its software. Users must acquire a "blockchain-based anonymous number" for that via the decentralised Fragment platform, which was also developed by Pavel Durov, the owner of Telegram.

It's crucial to keep in mind that the Fragment only offers identities and anonymous phone numbers that work with the Telegram app and online services. The Open Network (TON), Telegram's official token, is also used to make payments on the Fragment. Users of Telegram can purchase an anonymous number for $16 or 9 TON. Users can access the number by completing an OTP verification process after they've purchased it. Here is a step-by-step tutorial to getting started with Telegram without a SIM card:

Telegram Sign-Up Without a SIM Card

1. On your Android or iOS device, respectively, download the most recent version of the Telegram app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Open the Telegram app on your phone after that.

3. Tap on the Get Started button.

4. Enter the anonymous blockchain-based number you just bought from Fragment.

5. Then, enter and authenticate the OTP you received on your blockchain-based anonymous number.

6. Your Telegram app can now be used without a SIM card.

If you don't have a username and want to keep your phone number private from everyone, another feature added to Telegram with the most recent version is the ability to create a temporary QR code. Additionally, by scanning this code, other Telegram users will be able to add you as a contact without needing to know your phone number.