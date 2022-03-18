BSNL Rs 399 Broadband Plan for Users Who Don’t Have Fiber Services Access

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a broadband plan for users who don’t have fiber access in their area. The company still operates its older DSL broadband service and offers plans starting at Rs 399. JioFiber also offers a Rs 399 fiber broadband plan. But, if you don’t have JioFiber’s fiber internet services in your area, you can always go for the DSL broadband plan from BSNL, which costs Rs 399 too. However, since it is a DSL broadband plan, you won’t get all the benefits that users get with the fiber connection of JioFiber. Let’s see the details of this plan.

BSNL Rs 399 DSL Broadband Plan Details, Extra Offer for Govt Employees

BSNL offers its Rs 399 DSL broadband plan with 200GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Post the consumption of FUP data; the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. This plan only offers 10 Mbps of speed. There’s also a free fixed-line voice calling connection included. You can make unlimited calls using this connection.

Wait, but this is not all. BSNL offers a 10% discount if the person option for the connection is a government employee. The installation charges are also zero, and users get additional benefits if they go for a longer-validity option. BSNL also offers add-on over-the-top (OTT) packs to users for Rs 129 per month.

BSNL also offers more broadband plans to the users. This is just the base plan that you can purchase from the state-run telco if you are looking for DSL broadband plans. For the same speed, you get plans with 500GB of monthly data and more.

There are broadband plans such as Super Star-1, which also bundle a free OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium. In some states, BSNL also offers a Rs 299 per month plan with 100GB of data and 10 Mbps of speed with a free fixed-line voice calling connection.