Tata Play Fiber 300 Mbps Plan for Six Months, Check How Much It Costs

Tata Play Fiber, earlier known as Tata Sky Broadband offers a decent deal to the users with its 300 Mbps plan if they are going for the long-term option. Tata Play Fiber users can get the 300 Mbps plan from the company for Rs 8400 only if they are going for the six months option. This reduces the monthly cost of the plan to Rs 1400. Note that price doesn’t include taxes so don’t be surprised when you see an additional 18% amount on the final bill.

Tata Play Fiber 300 Mbps Plan Details

Tata Play Fiber offers 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1500 for 1 month. For 3 and 12 months, users can get this plan for Rs 4500 and Rs 15600. The good thing about this plan is that users will get the benefit of free expert installation and a free dual-band ONT router.

The data offered with this plan from Tata Play Fiber is 3.3TB for a month. Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed will reduce to 3 Mbps. If you want landline service, the company will provide a free line of connection but the instrument will have to be purchased by you only.

Note that Tata Play Fiber’s services aren’t available everywhere and the 300 Mbps plan is especially not available in every region of the country. Further, if the user goes for the monthly plan, he/she will have to incur a cost of Rs 500 on installation.

The company promises is a 99.9% uptime of its broadband network which is a good enough promise for any customer. The only thing that this 300 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber lacks is the presence of over-the-top (OTT) benefits. To compete with Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber, Tata Play Fiber must think about bundling in OTT benefits for the users.

With the 6 months and 12 months plan, users get to save Rs 600 and Rs 2400, respectively.