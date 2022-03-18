Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Arrives in India with Voice Calling, 100 Sports Modes and More

The Indian consumer electronics brand Noise has just launched a new smartwatch in India. The newly launched wearable is the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha and it has been launched as a successor to the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 smartwatch. The device is one of the premium offerings from the brand and for those unaware, Noise is known for its budget smartwatches. The smartwatch costs more than Rs 5,000 and comes with features such as voice calls, fast charging and more. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Specs and Features

The latest wearable from Noise has been launched with a 1.69-inch colour touch screen display with 500nits peak brightness and 240×280 pixels resolution. One of the most exciting features available with the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is its voice calling feature which not only allows you to take calls but also enables the users’ to store contacts and make calls from recent history. The watch also comes with built-in storage to store up to 80 songs and play in on your watch or connect it to TWS.

In addition to this, the smartwatch comes equipped with more than 100 sports modes and is also 5ATM water-resistant. As far as health-tracking features are considered, the watch offers a 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, sleep tracking, female health tracker, and temperature sensor. The wearable also has a built-in Alexa voice assistant with which users can set reminders, ask questions, get weather updates, and more.

Talking about the battery life, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge and can be charged via the magnetic charger. The company claims that the full charge only requires 30 minutes. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Other features include getting smart notifications alerts from apps like SMS, email, social media apps as well as weather, alarm clock, calendar alerts.

Pricing for Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha

The new Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha has been priced at Rs 5,499 in India and is all set to go on sale from March 25 at 12 noon via the Flipkart e-commerce platform. The device is available in Black, Green, Grey, Pink, and Teal colour options.