Jio, Airtel, Vi Affordable 1GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 300

The three private telecom operators of India – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel provide a ton of prepaid plans for their subscriber base. The most popular prepaid plan, however, remains the daily data packs offered by the telcos. The daily data packs have a wide range from high data expensive plans to low data-offering affordable plans. Mentioned below are the affordable 1GB/Day daily data prepaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi that costs less than Rs 300.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is one of the most prominent service providers in the country and always has an edge over its other two competitors when it comes to the prices and benefits of the service. Jio offers a few 1GB daily data plans that come with short validity periods. The first plan comes at the cost of Rs 149 and offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 20 days. Users also get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

For a price tag of Rs 179 users can get another pack offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days and the plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The last plan on the list is the Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It is to be noted that with all these plans users also get access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and a few more.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has been enhancing its services as well and currently is the second most successful telecom service in India. The company also offers similar plans for its users with some added benefits. The first plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/Day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. All the mentioned plans come with a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with access to Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea or Vi has been growing as well and has been significantly growing its 4G services across the country to better its user experience. For users looking for affordable plans, Vi as well offers a few 1GB daily data plans. The first plan offered by Vi comes at a price of Rs 199 for a validity period of 18 days offering 1GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 219 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 21 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The third 1GB daily data plan offered by Vi comes at a price tag of Rs 239 and offers 1GB/Day for a validity period of 24 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Last on the list is the Rs 269 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco offers access to Vi movies and TV along with its Rs 199, Rs 219 and Rs 269 plans.