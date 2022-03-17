5G Launch, 4G Growth Calls for Skilled Manpower in India

As the demand for digital connectivity increases, the need for skilled manpower goes up as well. To offer better services and scale up infrastructure in new parts of the country, the telcos need the help of a skilled and efficient workforce. With 5G, telcos will have to aggressively deploy radios and new mobile sites within the city and outside, too, for giving good coverage to people travelling. To do this at a fast pace with efficiency and accuracy, India must have a ready and skilled workforce.

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) is working in this domain. Even to expand the already built 4G infrastructure, experienced and skilled manpower is required.

4G Is Almost Present Everywhere in the Country Now

The telecom operators are trying to reach as many locations with their 4G networks as possible. In the future, when they have the 5G spectrum and are ready to roll out commercial 5G services, they will need the help of a skilled workforce to get the work done quickly.



The need for digital connectivity isn’t going down. In fact, it is also growing in the rural areas of India. Thus, new methods of training which are cost-effective to the students is required. TSSC has also partnered with colleges and educational institutes to offer certification courses to students.

With the network technology advancing day by day, even TSSC is working to improve the way it delivers education and skills to aspiring students.

Arvind Bali, CEO of TSSC, had told TelecomTalk during a conversation that TSSC is also looking to place students abroad for jobs. The organisation’s goal isn’t just to meet the skilled manpower supply in India but globally. This will give the youth of the country employment opportunities while the international markets would be able to benefit from the vast amount of youth that India has right now.

As technology develops further, new ways to deliver information to the students should arrive. With that, the need for understanding the new technology for the existing members of the telecom industry and young students will grow immensely.