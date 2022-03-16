ACT, Jio, Tata Play and Airtel – Who Offers Better Base OTT Plan

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country not only high-speed high-end broadband plans but also offer affordable plans for its users which also provides good connectivity speed. The majority of users need connectivity for home use, online learning or are individual users, therefore, they do not really require high-speed broadband plans. Mentioned below are the base broadband plans offered by some of the major ISPs in India – ACT, Reliance Jio, Tata Play and Airtel along with the plan details.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

JioFiber Budget Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

Tata Play Fiber

Tata Play Fiber, formerly known as Tata Sky Broadband also provides an affordable plan that offers 50 Mbps of speed at a three-month price of Rs 2,097. This plan unlike other broadband plans offered by the provider doesn’t come for a monthly cycle. However, users looking to get the plan for a longer period can get access to the plan for six months at Rs 3,300 and for a year at Rs 6,000. The FUP limit on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.