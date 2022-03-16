Oppo Enco Air 2 Arriving in India Alongside Oppo K10 on March 23

The Chinese consumer electronics brand Oppo is all set to launch its new Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones on March 23. The new earbuds will be launched alongside the company’s already announced Oppo K10 smartphone. The upcoming Oppo Enco Air 2 will be introduced as a successor to Oppo Enco Air and has a very similar design with a translucent casing. The launch has been indicated by a teaser page for the Enco Air 2 that has gone live. The earbuds have already been launched in China earlier this year.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Expected Specs and Features

It is most likely that the brand will introduce Oppo Enco Air 2 in India with the same specs and features as it did in China. In the Chinese version, the TWS earbuds came equipped with a 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coil. The company claims that the device offers double sound energy as compared to its predecessor Oppo Enco Air. Oppo informs that the new TWS earphones feature a unique bass duct that is essentially a large sound cavity volume for the speaker, which makes the bass more rhythmic.

In addition to this, the earpieces have touch panels to control calling and music playback. The earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 low-latency dual transmission technology which offers low latency of 94ms for gaming. The earbuds are compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models. Oppo Enco Air 2 earphones are said to offer a total playback of up to 24 hours. Both earbuds are equipped with a 27mAh battery that delivers a 4-hour playback on a single charge. The case features a 440mAh battery that can lend five additional charge cycles and be charged fully with a USB Type-C port in 2 hours. The device comes with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Price

Oppo Enco Air 2 was launched in China in January priced at CNY 199 which is roughly around Rs 2,300. The company is yet to announce the official pricing of the device even though the launch has been teased. Oppo Enco Air 2 was launched in Black, Blue, Green, and White colours in China.