Vodafone Idea 1.5GB Daily Data Plans with Short to Medium Term Validity

Due to the recent tariff hikes, there has been a significant change in the prepaid plans provided by Vodafone Idea or Vi. The increased prices have resulted in a change in the 1.5GB a day data plans provided by the telco. The 1.5GB per day plans are usually sufficient for a majority of the users and Vodafone Idea provides a number of options from short term to long term for its customer base. Mentioned below are the 1.5GB a day prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea with details.

1.5GB/Day Prepaid Plans From Vodafone Idea

The first plan comes for Rs 249 and it is a short-term 1.5GB/day pack that comes with truly unlimited calls. The validity period of this plan is 21 days and users get 100 SMS each day. This plan also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV Basic for the validity period of the plan.

The next 1.5GB a day plan offered by Vi comes with a validity period of 28 days. The plan set at a price tag of Rs 299 offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS a day benefits. Users also get a data backup of 2GB every month with this plan at no additional cost.

The next is the Rs 399 plan that offers 1.5GB of data every day for a validity period of 42 days. This plan is also an unlimited plan which means it comes with an unlimited calling benefit along with 100 SMS every day. Users also get a data backup of 2GB every month with this plan as well at no extra cost. This plan also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV Classic for the validity period of the plan.

The next is a medium-term plan that comes at a cost of Rs 479 and provides 1.5GB of data per day. The plan offers truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS every day and comes with a validity period of 56 days. This plan also offers a data backup of 2GB every month and access to Vi movies & TV Classic.

Another 1.5GB a day plan from Vi comes at a price of Rs 599 and has a validity period of 70 days. This plan as well is an unlimited plan which means it offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day. This plan also offers a data backup of 2GB every month and access to Vi movies & TV Classic.

Last up is the Rs 719 plan offered by Vi which comes with a validity period of 84 days. The plan provides truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day along with 1.5GB of data per day. This plan also comes with access to Vi Movies & TV Classic for the validity period of the plan and offers a data backup of 2GB every month.

Moreover, additional benefits on these plans include the “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. These additional benefits are applicable on all the plans except for Rs 249 plan.