Vodafone Idea: Watch Video of Live 5G Speed Test

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is going all out on conducting 5G trials. It is one thing to hear about how fast 5G is, but it is completely another to see the blazing-fast download and upload speeds bringing new use-cases of network technologies to life. In Pune, Maharashtra, where Vodafone Idea is already testing 5G solutions, the telco shared a live demonstration of multiple 5G speed tests during a special event. Note that every test delivered slightly different speeds. But the peak download speed that the telco was able to achieve during the test was 4.2 Gbps on the 26 GHz band.

Vodafone Idea 5G Speed Test Video



In the speed test on the video above, you can see that the telco’s 5G network under trial in Pune could achieve a download speed of 3.8 Gbps (3876 Mbps) and an upload speed of 219 Mbps. The ping or latency was also ultra-low at 6ms and jitter at 4ms. Again, the test results weren’t uniform, and for every test that was taken, the speed measures came slightly different. The app used by the telco for performing the test was Ookla’s Speedtest, one of the most trusted internet speed test applications across the globe.

Vodafone Idea is working aggressively to find new use cases that 5G network technology can bring to life. The telco’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Jagbir Singh, had confirmed that Vi is going with the 3GPP standard for 5G network core as it is the safest.

As for 5Gi, the telco is already working with the companies to be ready for conducting trials, but the only issue is that there are no ready products for the testing. 5Gi is still a very new technology, and it would require a whole ecosystem of ready products before effective testing can be conducted.

The telcos, including Vodafone Idea, have been given more time to conduct 5G trials which should see more innovative use cases of the technology coming to life.