Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Spotting at FCC Reveals New Details

The recent rumours suggest that smartphone maker Xiaomi has been working on Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10 Prime 2022 handsets. There are various model numbers of certain devices that are being speculated to be Redmi 10 2022. Recent speculation suggests that a device with model number 22011119UY has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It is to be noted that the model numbers 21121119SG, 22011119UY, and 21121119VL are being linked to the upcoming device. So far, smartphones with these model numbers have been spotted at various certification sites such as Europe’s EEC, Singapore’s IMDA, Indonesia’s TKDN and SDPPI, and TUV.

The Specs Details About the Handset

The FCC certification suggests that Redmi 10 2022 may arrive with two storage variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The device will also come with preinstalled MIUI 12.5 that is based on Android 11. The listing further gives the information that the device does not come with 5G support.

The rumours about the camera module of the device suggest that Redmi 10 2022 might feature a 50MP camera, which could be the Samsung S5KJN1 lens or OmniVision OV50C40 sensor. The primary camera may be paired with an 8MP Sony IMX355 camera and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B or GC02M1B lens. There is not a lot of information available on Redmi 10 Prime 2022, but if rumours are to be believed, the device could witness a launch in Indian markets as well.

Moreover, the reports suggest that the new smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 4G, which was launched in China not so long ago. Redmi Note 11 4G had a display featuring 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 90Hz display. The device’s camera module included a triple rear camera setup which consisted of a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device was powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and also featured a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Redmi Note 11 4G was backed by a 5000mAh battery and supported an 18W fast charge technology.