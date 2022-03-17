Apple iPhone 14 CAD Renders Showcases Recognisable Design

Apple’s next flagship iPhone 14 series is expected to arrive in September 2022, and while there’s still a lot of time before the company announces the devices, the rumours on the web are plenty. Apple is expected to launch four models as the part of iPhone 14 series; however, it is most likely that the company will drop its mini model from the series. Now, a new report has revealed the CAD (Computer-Aided-Design) renders of the base iPhone 14 smartphone. Let’s take a look.

Design Details for iPhone 14

The report comes in from MySmartPrice, which has shared RAW CAD renders, giving us an idea about what the iPhone 14 will actually look like. The front of the vanilla iPhone 14 might not witness any major design change as depicted in the renders. It seems that Apple is once again going for the thick display notch on the top as the previous iPhones. The report suggests that the iPhone 14 Max — which is reportedly replacing the ‘mini’ model in Apple’s 2022 lineup, might come with a similar front design as well.

Renders suggest that iPhone 14 might have a similar camera module as it did in the iPhone 13 series; however, there is a minor change in the camera placement. It seems that the dual rear cameras are placed adjacent, and there is a thicker frame of glass surrounding the housing. The renders do not depict Apple’s logo on the back, but it will be surprising if the iconic logo of the company is actually missing on the actual phone.

Additionally, just like the previous iteration, iPhone 14 can be seen to have the volume rocker, with the alert slider placed above it on the left spine and the SIM card slot below the volume keys. The power button has been placed on the right side of the phone. Speculations suggest that Apple might launch the iPhone 14 with the Lightning connector, which means that there’s still some time before Type-C charging comes to iPhones. The report also confirms that iPhone 14 would feature a 6.1-inch display, the same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Since the base model doesn’t seem to have a lot of changes, it is most likely that Apple will be bringing key design changes only to the pro models in the iPhone 14 series.