Xiaomi Launches Type-C 65W Universal Charger for Fast Charging Smartphones and Laptops

While Xiaomi’s famed 100W fast charging tech remains a pipe dream, the Chinese tech giant has launched a 65W fast charger that supports multiple devices. The USB Type-C charger can not only charge smartphones but also laptops, tablets, Nintendo Switch and other gaming devices which support USB Type-C port. The Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W has been launched in China and comes with a single universal Type C port. It is available in the official Mi online store in China and priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs 1,300). Alongside the 65W fast charger, the Chinese company is also offering a Xiaomi USB Charger 65W Fast Charge Version (2A1C) that has two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port for charging multiple devices at one go.

Xiaomi’s new power adapter is also much more compact in size than Xiaomi’s previous fast chargers. The company said the 65W adapter is 27% smaller than its previous offerings. Xiaomi’s accessory also comes with retractable pins for convenience. This makes the charger much more portable making it easier to be carried in a backpack.

The 65W charger comes clad in a simple white shell which is said to be flame resistant to avoid damages from high temperatures. The Xiaomi adapter also features a high precision resistant capacitor sensor that can detect different devices being charged and provides power accordingly. This helps charge different devices to be charged at optimal speeds without the risk of damage.

Xiaomi has released a list of all devices that can be charged using this new accessory. The new iPhone 11 series and Apple’s MacBook Pro 15 from 2016 will support the 65W fast charging adapter.

It is said to charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro in one hour and 50 minutes, while the 15-inch Mi Notebook Pro takes around two hours and 25 minutes to juice up. The iPhone 11 is charged in one hour 50 minutes, the Redmi K20 Pro in one hour and 40 minutes. It is also compatible with notebooks from brands such as Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer and Samsung, among others.