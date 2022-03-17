Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Official in India – Launched With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops in India on Thursday. The series consists of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2, and Galaxy Book 2 Business launched with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and a Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. The newly launched lightweight laptops run on Windows 11 and mentioned below are the specification and price details.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Specs

The company has launched Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 with AMOLED screens and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display options whereas the Galaxy Book 2 360 is launched with a single 13.3-inch screen option. Galaxy Book 2 series devices run Windows 11 and are powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with DDR5 memory. Galaxy Book 2 series laptops can deliver up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge. The devices support charging via a USB Type-C port and eliminate the need to carry a separate charger for the laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business has been launched with a 14-inch display and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. The laptop has been equipped with a Tamper Alert feature to prevent the device from cyber threats. Powering the device is a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and it supports pairing with smartphone apps via the link to Windows, allowing users to send texts and attend calls using both devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Specs

Galaxy Book Go comes with military-grade durability and features a 14-inch display with slim bezels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and operates on Windows 11. This budget laptop from the brand comes with support for Dolby Atmos and features a 180-degree folding hinge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Price

The company has launched Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 at a starting price of Rs 1,15,990 whereas the Galaxy Book 2 360 has a starting price of Rs 99,990. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts selling at Rs 1,06,990. Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book Go have starting prices of Rs 65,990, Rs 1,04,990 and Rs 38,990 respectively in India.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 are available in Silver and Graphite colour options. On the other hand, Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Business are offered in a single Graphite colour option. Galaxy Book Go can be purchased in the Silver shade