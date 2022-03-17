OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones which will arrive as a successor to Bullets Wireless Z earphones launched in April 2020. It is expected that the latest earphone from the Chinese manufacturer could arrive with the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. There have been multiple rumours around the earbuds, and Bullets Wireless Z2 also received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) last month. Now in a new development, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 renders have leaked online ahead of the wireless earphones’ launch.

The report comes in from Pricebaba, citing known tipster Ishan Agarwal who has shared the leaked images for OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The renders showcase the wireless earphones in black and blue colour option, which falls in line with a recent report speculating the same colour options for the wireless neckband. Other than what can be seen in the leaked renders, no other official information has been revealed by the brand as of now.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Specifications

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are going to be a neckband style Bluetooth earphone from the brand. It is clearly visible in the renders that there are three buttons on one side in red colour that will not only function as a volume rocker but will also allow for playback controls. On the other side, OnePlus branding can be seen. Moreover, the company is apparently launching the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with the same in-ear angular silicone tips as it did in its predecessor OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

In addition to this, it can be seen via the renders that the buds have magnetic bits in the ear tips, which will help them stick to each other when not in use. The upcoming earphones from OnePlus reportedly received certification from Bluetooth SIG last month, which confirmed the fact that the earphones will come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

To recall, the predecessor for the upcoming earphones – the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z arrived in India in 2020, priced at Rs 1,999. The device came with exciting features such as 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. The brand is most likely to introduce the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with upgraded features and specs.