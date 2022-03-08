Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Smartphone Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification

The South Korean tech giant recently launched the Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones. The company is soon expected to introduce its Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G handsets as well. Both of these devices are expected to be launched in March itself. However, the company is also working on a more powerful model called Galaxy A73 5G smartphone that has now received certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority in China. Let’s find out more.

New Details Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone has bagged certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority and the device has the model number SM-A736B / SM-A736B_DS. The listing further confirms that the handset comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The approval for the device means that the company might unveil the smartphone sometime in April or late March.

The smartphone has also been recently spotted at the Geekbench certification which revealed multiple specification details of the smartphone. The listing revealed that the Galaxy A73 5G smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and will operate on Android 12 OS. Apart from these, the smartphone has also bagged certification from FCC certification revealing that the device will carry support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Specs

Rumours revolving around Samsung Galaxy A73 5G have revealed that the smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the camera part, the camera module at the back will house a quad-camera setup with an LED flash. The camera setup will be headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with 12MP, 8MP and 2MP sensors.

As mentioned above, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and possibly 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. More details are yet to be revealed by the company.