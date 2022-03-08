Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ Specifications Revealed, Here’s What to Expect

The Chinese smartphone giant Vivo had released its Vivo X70 series of smartphones in India back in September 2021. The recent revelations suggest that the smartphone manufacturer might be planning to introduce a successor series in 2022. Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo X80 series that will consist of Vivo X80, X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ smartphones. Now a new report from a tipster gives us specification details for the Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+. Let’s take a look.

Specification Details for Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+

The report comes in from the tipster ShadowLeak who suggests that both the Pro and Pro+ will have 6.78” AMOLED displays. The report suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ will use a QHD+ LTPO 2 panel, while the regular Pro will offer an FHD+ resolution. Moreover, both smartphones will offer a maximum refresh rate will be 120 Hz, but the LTPO 2 panel will offer more intermediate steps.

Talking about the processors, Vivo X80 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset while the Pro model will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The devices could feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage as per the AnTuTu listing, however, the leakster only lists 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage for the Pro model, which is in contradiction.

A previous report has also provided intel on the camera details of the devices including the vanilla model which falls in line with the new details revealed by the tipster. Vivo X80 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP GN5 primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with 2X optical zoom. Vivo X80 Pro might arrive with a quad-camera setup headlined by a combination of a 50MP + 50MP N1 sensor along with a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP JN1 sensor with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ model is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup as well with a 50MP + 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor along with a 50MP JN1 sensor with 2X optical zoom and 50MP JN1 sensor with 5x optical zoom as well. The Pro+ model will also feature a 50MP front camera whereas Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to sport a 44MP front camera. Furthermore, both Pro and Pro+ devices could be backed by a 4700mAh battery.