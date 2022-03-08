Xiaomi 12 Series Arriving Globally on March 15, Check Specs and Details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi had launched its Xiaomi 12 series in China back in December 2021. Now the brand is gearing up for the launch of its flagship series globally. Apparently, Xiaomi is constantly expanding its portfolio as the Mi 12 announcement date was leaked earlier and now the company has officially confirmed the launch date for its Xiaomi 12 series. Let’s take a look at the details.

Xiaomi took on its Twitter handle to officially announce the launch date for the Xiaomi 12 series. Xiaomi 12 Series will be launched worldwide on March 15 at 20:00 GMT +8 via a virtual event. The series is expected to consist of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones. There’s also a slight possibility that the brand might introduce the much-awaited ultra-model of the series at the launch event. Another device that could be a part of the series is the rumoured Xiaomi 12 Lite. There has been no announcement for smartphones launching in India as of now.

Specification Details for the Xiaomi 12 Series

Talking about the specs the vanilla model comes with a smaller 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The 12X flaunts a 120Hz 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution whereas Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship phone sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display.

Both the Vanilla and Pro model of the Xiaomi 12 series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi 12X, on the other hand, features Snapdragon 870 5G SoC with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Xiaomi 12 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a tele-macro lens. For selfies, the phone offers a 32MP camera on the front. The 12 Pro packs in a triple camera setup, which is led by a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front features a 32MP camera as well. Xiaomi 12X is backed by a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, the device comes with a 32MP snapper.