Vodafone Idea 5G Coverage Expands to 400 Indian Cities

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has expanded 5G to over 400 Indian cities now. The telecom operator has been raising funds to fuel capex (capital expenditure). Most of this capex is going towards 4G rollout. But even 5G rollout is covered here. The telco has been reaching more and more cities with its 5G and unlimited data offer. This has also helped Vi in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU) for the mobile customers. These new 5G sites came in over 17 key circles of the country. For the unaware, Vi works in a manner of priority circles in India.

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Alongside the 5G rollout, there is of course, the 4G rollout. In the last 12 months, Vodafone Idea has added 22,500 unique broadband sites. This has taken the total broadband towers count of the telco to 214,000. In the second quarter alone, Vi added around 9,000 towers, which is the highest quarterly addition in the last nine quarters. The capex for the telco for the quarter stood at Rs 3,946 crore.

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Vodafone Idea Funding Update

Vodafone Idea‘s management said that they have raised a total of Rs 10,500 crore in the first half of FY27. The telco also said that capex orders worth over Rs 13,200 crore have been placed towards the company’s three-year capex guidance. Vi said that with its planned investments, its 4G population coverage will go beyond 95% in the 17 key circles. Vodafone Idea has extended the 4G coverage to an additional 45 million people since Q2 FY26 with the investments it has been making.