Airtel Expands Insider Program Perks with Apollo Circle and Cinepolis Benefits
Airtel adds a complimentary six-month Apollo Circle Membership for eligible users and exclusive Cinepolis movie ticket and food discounts for Airtel Postpaid subscribers, expanding its existing benefits portfolio that includes Super Duolingo.
India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has further expanded its Insider Program perks. After partnering with Duolingo, a leading mobile learning platform, to offer Super Duolingo at no additional cost to Airtel subscribers, the company has now added a complimentary six-month Apollo Circle Membership for eligible subscribers and Cinepolis benefits for eligible Airtel Postpaid subscribers.
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Airtel Insider Apollo 24|7 Offer
Under this offer, eligible Airtel subscribers will receive a complimentary six-month Apollo Circle Membership. The offer can be availed from October 13, 2026, to December 13, 2026 (both days inclusive).
Airtel users can access the offer by opening the Airtel Thanks App and clicking on the Apollo 24|7 offer card under the Rewards & OTTs page. Click on the “Claim Now” button, followed by “Proceed”.
After clicking “Proceed”, users will be redirected to the CIRCLE landing page. They must log in or sign up to access the CIRCLE Membership plan journey. Users must then apply their unique coupon code, which they will have received from Airtel via SMS.
Once the coupon code is applied, the total amount payable will be reduced to Rs. 2. Users will be required to make a one-time payment of Rs. 2 and set up an AutoPay mandate. The Rs. 2 payment will be credited to their account as Health Credits.
According to Airtel, at the end of the six-month complimentary period, the CIRCLE Membership will automatically renew at Rs. 149 for every subsequent six-month period (or at the then-prevailing membership fee), unless the AutoPay mandate is cancelled before the renewal date. Customers can cancel AutoPay at any time through their UPI, bank or payment app.
Airtel Insider Cinepolis Offer
Under the Airtel Insider Cinepolis Offer, Cinepolis is providing benefits to eligible Airtel Postpaid subscribers. These include a ticket offer and a food-and-beverage offer.
Ticket Offer: Buy two tickets and get one ticket free, with the free-ticket benefit capped at Rs 150 (i.e., a discount of up to Rs 150 on the third ticket). Any amount exceeding Rs 150 for the third ticket, along with any applicable convenience fee, must be paid by the customer.
Food-and-Beverage Offer: Customers can avail themselves of a flat Rs 300 discount on a minimum order value of Rs 1,500 (inclusive of taxes).
Redemption Window
The offer is valid from November 2, 2026, to December 31, 2026 (both days inclusive). Coupon codes must be claimed through the Airtel App within this period and redeemed with Cinepolis on or before December 31, 2026. Any unclaimed or unredeemed coupon codes will lapse after December 31, 2026.
Airtel Super Duolingo Offer
On September 3, 2026, Airtel and Duolingo announced a partnership to offer 12 months of Super Duolingo at no additional cost to Airtel’s 376 million subscribers.
“The partnership will give Airtel subscribers access to Duolingo’s premium ad-free learning experience, including unlimited energy, AI-powered real-time speaking practice, personalised exercises and mistakes review,” the companies said in their official release.
“Featuring AI-powered Video Call for real-time practice and personalized learning, the partnership empowers millions across India to master new languages,” the official release further stated.
Redemption Window
The offer redemption period runs from September 3, 2026, to December 2, 2026. Customers must claim the offer within this period, after which it will no longer be available for redemption.
The Super Duolingo subscription will be available to Airtel customers across mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH services. Customers can access the offer through the Airtel Thanks App, and no credit card is required.
Commenting on the partnership, Rashi Dhanani, Head of Business Development at Duolingo India, said, “India is one of our most important markets, and we see a growing appetite for language learning driven by the needs of students, professionals and an increasingly global workforce. Learning a language should be accessible, engaging and easy to build into everyday life. Our partnership with Airtel brings Super Duolingo to a wider audience, giving learners across India access to an enhanced learning experience and more ways to stay motivated and make consistent progress.”
Duolingo also said it is continuing to expand its offerings for Indian learners. The company recently launched its Learn English from Punjabi course, adding to its growing portfolio of courses for Indian language speakers, which already includes Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu.