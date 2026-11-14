Airtel Expands Insider Program Perks with Apollo Circle and Cinepolis Benefits

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has further expanded its Insider Program perks. After partnering with Duolingo, a leading mobile learning platform, to offer Super Duolingo at no additional cost to Airtel subscribers, the company has now added a complimentary six-month Apollo Circle Membership for eligible subscribers and Cinepolis benefits for eligible Airtel Postpaid subscribers.

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Airtel Insider Apollo 24|7 Offer

Under this offer, eligible Airtel subscribers will receive a complimentary six-month Apollo Circle Membership. The offer can be availed from October 13, 2026, to December 13, 2026 (both days inclusive).

Redemption Process

Airtel users can access the offer by opening the Airtel Thanks App and clicking on the Apollo 24|7 offer card under the Rewards & OTTs page. Click on the “Claim Now” button, followed by “Proceed”.

After clicking “Proceed”, users will be redirected to the CIRCLE landing page. They must log in or sign up to access the CIRCLE Membership plan journey. Users must then apply their unique coupon code, which they will have received from Airtel via SMS.

Once the coupon code is applied, the total amount payable will be reduced to Rs. 2. Users will be required to make a one-time payment of Rs. 2 and set up an AutoPay mandate. The Rs. 2 payment will be credited to their account as Health Credits.

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According to Airtel, at the end of the six-month complimentary period, the CIRCLE Membership will automatically renew at Rs. 149 for every subsequent six-month period (or at the then-prevailing membership fee), unless the AutoPay mandate is cancelled before the renewal date. Customers can cancel AutoPay at any time through their UPI, bank or payment app.