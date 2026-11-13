Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price Goes Up in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ launched in India in November 2025. This is an Android tablet, and now its price, after one year of being in the market, has gone up. Note that Samsung has directly not announced the increased price of the device. The hike in price is likely because of the rising dRAM costs across the global market. The Galaxy Tab A11+ is a mid-range device which has a large display, and decent sized battery, and moderate fast-charging. Let us take a look at the details which have surfaced online.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price has Gone Up in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has multiple variants, both with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. The Wi-Fi variant with 6GB + 128GB cost has gone up from Rs 30,999 to Rs 33,999. This is a price increase of Rs 3,000. For the cellular variant, the higher end 8GB + 256GB variant which launched for Rs 34,999 now costs Rs 37,999. The higher end variant with 8GB + 256GB with Wi-Fi costs Rs 41,999. The cellular variant price has gone up from Rs 43,999 to Rs 46,999.

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The leak from Sanju Choudhary (tipster on X) suggests that the shoppers may need to spend an additional Rs 3,000 for the Galaxy Tab A11+. Let us quickly go over the specifications of this tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ launched in India with a 11-inch TFT LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek MT8755 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It carries a 7040mAh battery along with 25W wired fast-charging. The Galaxy Tab A11+ has Dolby Atmos supported quad speakers. It has an 8MP single camera sensor at the back and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in India.