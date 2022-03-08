Airtel vs Jio: Which Telco Has a Better 56 Days With 1.5GB Daily Data Plan

The telcos of the country offer multiple daily data prepaid plans for their subscribers. With a majority of the population looking for economically suitable plans as well as plans that offer adequate data 1.5GB daily data plans from the operators are just apt. Users also need plans that are not only affordable but come with longer validity periods. Thus, it is necessary to know the offers or benefits plans from one telco might offer above another. The two leading private players of the market offer almost identical 1.5GB daily data plans but differ in benefits and offers. Mentioned below is a comparison between the 1.5GB daily data plans with 56 days validity offered by the two major private telcos of the country – Jio, and Airtel along with the pack details.

1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Jio offers a mid-term 1.5GB daily data prepaid plan. Users can get the prepaid plan that costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to Jio applications. Jio applications include Jio Cinema, Jio TV and a couple more.

On the other hand, the mid-term plan from Airtel is identical to that of Jio when it comes to pricing. Airtel provides a prepaid plan that costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video free trial and a few other benefits.

Even though it might seem like plans from both telcos has the same pricing, it actually differs as the mentioned 1.5GB plan from Jio comes under its JioMart Maha Cashback offer which gives users a 20% discount on the plan. Thus the prepaid plan from Jio is actually slightly cheaper than that of the Airtel.