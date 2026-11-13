oppo reno 17 series could surprise fans on november 16

Oppo is set to bring a major upgrade for its next Reno smartphone lineup, including the Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G. The phones will launch on November 16, 2026. The Pro models will get a significant upgrade with a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while the standard model will get a Snapdragon chipset.

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Key Highlights Oppo is gearing up for a major launch on November 17, 2026.

Oppo is set to launch its next Reno series phone called the Reno 17 Series, which will include the base Reno 17 5G and the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G.

The Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro are speculated to get a major battery upgrade, with slight improvements to the design and processor.

They will keep the 200MP flagship camera, making them a solid flagship choice. Especially if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade with a major camera improvement, we have you covered on what the next Reno 17 series will feature.

Oppo Reno 17 Series To Get A Major Upgrade To Surprise This Fans – Leaks

Ahead of the November 16 launch, new leaks and rumours suggest a major upgrade to the Reno 17 series lineup, with more details on the specifications and features of the standard Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G.

Also Read: OPPO to Pack a 12000mAh Battery in its Phone

Oppo Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G – Expected Specifications and Features

The Oppo Reno 17 5G will have a new design with a blue colour finish that will be especially attractive.