oppo reno 17 series could surprise fans on november 16

Oppo is set to bring a major upgrade for its next Reno smartphone lineup, including the Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G. The phones will launch on November 16, 2026. The Pro models will get a significant upgrade with a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while the standard model will get a Snapdragon chipset.
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Key Highlights
Oppo is gearing up for a major launch on November 17, 2026.
Oppo is set to launch its next Reno series phone called the Reno 17 Series, which will include the base Reno 17 5G and the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G.
The Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro are speculated to get a major battery upgrade, with slight improvements to the design and processor.
They will keep the 200MP flagship camera, making them a solid flagship choice. Especially if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade with a major camera improvement, we have you covered on what the next Reno 17 series will feature.
Oppo Reno 17 Series To Get A Major Upgrade To Surprise This Fans – Leaks
Ahead of the November 16 launch, new leaks and rumours suggest a major upgrade to the Reno 17 series lineup, with more details on the specifications and features of the standard Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G.
On the camera front, the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G will come with a 200MP main sensor, like the previous Reno 16 Pro 5G.
It will also have gimbal-style stabilisation out of the box, along with a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 50MP selfie shooter.
The base Reno 17 5G will use a 50MP main wide camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP selfie shooter.
Battery
On the battery front, the base Reno 17 5G is speculated to pack a bigger 8000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. The bigger Reno 17 Pro will have a slightly smaller 7200mAh battery due to its smaller form factor.
Software
On the software front, the Reno 17 series will run the latest ColorOS 17 out of the box on Android 17, and Oppo promises up to 5 years of major OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates.
What Makes the Oppo Reno 17 Series Worth Waiting For?
Oppo Reno 17 series will get a major upgrade on the camera front. For Oppo Reno 16 users, it won’t be a huge upgrade, since the Reno 17 series will continue to use the same camera sensor. However, you get upgrades on the battery front.
The new Oppo Reno 17 series should be a great choice for those using 2-3-year-old phones and looking for an upgrade with a bigger battery and a faster, more efficient chipset.
Image Credits: TechInfo
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FAQs
When will the Oppo Reno 17 series launch?
The Oppo Reno 17 series, including the Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G, is expected to launch on November 16, 2026.
Which smartphones are part of the Oppo Reno 17 series?
The Reno 17 lineup includes the Oppo Reno 17 5G and Oppo Reno 17 Pro 5G.
Which processor will power the Oppo Reno 17 Pro 5G?
The Reno 17 Pro 5G is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset.
Does the Oppo Reno 17 Pro 5G have a 200MP camera?
Yes, the Reno 17 Pro 5G will feature a 200MP primary camera, along with 50MP periscope telephoto and ultrawide cameras.
Is the Oppo Reno 17 series worth upgrading to?
It could be a worthwhile upgrade for users with two- or three-year-old smartphones, especially due to expected battery, processor, and camera improvements.