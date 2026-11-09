OPPO Reno 17 Unboxing: New Design Revealed Ahead Launch

Oppo is gearing up to launch the all-new Reno 17 series this year, following the launch of its new camera flagship, the Find X10 models, in India. The Reno 17 series will include the standard Reno 17 5G and the Reno 17 Pro 5G model. Oppo has confirmed the launch date as November 16, 2026, starting in China. Many Oppo India fans are eagerly awaiting the Reno 17 series launch in India.

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Key Highlights Oppo Reno 17 series is set to launch first in China.

Oppo Reno 17 series will include two phones: the base Reno 17 5G and the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G.

The base Reno 17 5G will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, while the top-end Reno 17 Pro 5G will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 processor.

The new Reno 17 series will offer solid specifications and features, with a better design than last year’s Reno 16 series. Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: OPPO Find X10 Ultra Smartphone Tipped for 3 Major Upgrades

Oppo Reno 17 Series Unboxing Video Revealed Ahead of Launch

Oppo announced the Reno 17 series for release in China on November 16, 2026, and leaks suggest it may launch in India by the end of November 2026.

As Oppo prepares for its launch, a new unboxing video has been released online, offering a first real-life glimpse of the phone.

The new Oppo Reno 17 features a completely new design, especially in “Blue Colour,” with a unique cloudy finish on the rear. It has a triple camera setup housed in a square module with the “Reno” tagline and a circular flash.