Oppo A76 and Oppo A96 Mid-Range Smartphones Arrive in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched two new A-series smartphones in India. Both newly launched devices – Oppo A76 and Oppo A96 are mid-range offerings from the brand. The devices come with features such as a 90Hz refresh rate, dual cameras and more. Oppo A76 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and not everything is known about Oppo A96 as of yet. Oppo A76 however, is going to be the affordable option among the two devices. Let’s take a look at the specification and price details of the smartphones.

Oppo A76 and Oppo A96 Specs

Oppo A76 has been launched with a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the display. The screen has thin bezels around it, except for the marginally thick chin. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charge technology. Oppo A76 features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The front of the device features an 8MP selfie shooter. Oppo A76 runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Oppo A96 on the other hand has been launched with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate support and comes with Panda glass protection. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen housing the selfie camera. Information regarding the processor in Oppo A96 is not available yet.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery as well with support for 33W fast charging. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera whereas on the back there is a dual-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens.

Oppo A76 and Oppo A96 Price

Oppo A76 has been launched in India in a sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at Rs 17,499. Oppo A96 on the other hand also arrives in one storage variant but with 8GB RAM and 128GB, internal storage priced at Rs 19,999.