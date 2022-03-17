5G Smartphone Demand Rising Globally, Surpasses Demand for 4G Devices in Jan 2022

There are many countries where 5G network services are already present in many regions and major cities. Then there are countries such as India where the preparations for the 5G launch are going on. It is worth noting that according to data shared by Counterpoint Research, 5G smartphone sales penetration surpassed 4G smartphone sales penetration for the first time in January 2022. This is big evidence that the world is moving towards the 5G era and the consumers don’t want to spend a lot of money on 4G devices.

5G Enabled iPhones Made a Big Difference

Apple announced the iPhone 12 series devices with 5G support. Further, the iPhone 13 series launched in September 2021 also came with 5G support. Since the launch of 5G enabled iPhones, Western Europe and North America saw a natural increase in the sales penetration of 5G smartphones.

Apple has further launched the affordable iPhone SE which should also make a big difference in the 5G smartphone sales penetration in the near future.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, even China contributed a lot to the growth in global 5G smartphone sales penetration. China had the highest 5G penetration in the world at 84% in January 2022.

Chinese OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are offering their 5G smartphones with cost-effective and affordable MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets which have made a huge difference too.

There are more International markets where 5G networks might launch in the coming months which should further proliferate the presence of 5G smartphones across the world.

According to the data shared by Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report for 2022, India already has 10 million active 5G smartphones. This number should further grow and add to the global 5G smartphone sales penetration as 5G networks reach more parts of the country. Regardless, 4G devices will still see some demand for the coming years.